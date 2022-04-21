5 reasons why Great Yarmouth is becoming a destination for foodies

The Empire street food venue and Octopus Restaurant are helping Great Yarmouth become a foodie destination. - Credit: The Empire/Ben Melhado

From a street food venue to a revamped market, Great Yarmouth is becoming known for much more than just fish and chips.

The Empire street food and live music venue in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: The Empire

1. The Empire

Former cinema The Empire in the Golden Mile was transformed into a street food and live music venue last year.

Vendors include The Dough Exchange with pizzas and Eagle and Cactus with Tex-Mex burritos and nachos.

You can also get cocktails and craft beer.

The Octopus Restaurant in King Street, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Ben Melhado

2. The Octopus Seafood Restaurant

This new seafood restaurant in King Street has been making waves across Norfolk, with options including oysters, seafood platters and a monkfish and tiger prawn curry.

The bookings have flooded in since it opened earlier this year and owners Ben Melhado and Mario George have extended the opening days to meet demand.

Galton Blackiston gives his tips on cooking sea bass at the Great Yarmouth Flavours Festival - Credit: Anthony Carroll

3. Food and drink festivals

It is not just Norwich and North Norfolk where you can visit food and drink festivals as they are starting to pop up around Yarmouth too.

Flavours Festival launched in March this year and saw the piazza outside St Georges Theatre turned into a temporary food market and included a fish finger sandwich competition with local chefs.

Events this summer include the Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival and a Gin, Rum and Prosecco Festival.

Carl Smith, left, Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, in the new market with councillor Trevor Wainwright. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

4. New £4.7m Market Place

The first phase of Great Yarmouth's revamped £4.7m Market Place is expected to be completed this spring.

Seventeen existing traders will be returning and there has also been lots of interest from new businesses, which is bound to mean tasty new food options.

5. The Beach Hut and The Cabin

Popular seafront kiosk The Beach Hut boasts stunning views and delicious food, with options including breakfast muffins, salt beef bagels and milkshakes.

It has just launched The Cabin too, which offers a croque monsieur, pizza melt and more.