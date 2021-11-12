Four pubs in Great Yarmouth area added to prestigious guide for 2022

Four Great Yarmouth and Gorleston pubs have been added to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2022. - Credit: PA

Four pubs in the Great Yarmouth area have been added to a prestigious guide of the country's best places for a beer in 2022.

CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2022 is an independently adjudicated guide which ranks pubs on how they cater for real ale drinkers and the quality of their beer and atmosphere.

The book was first published in 1972 and features 4,500 pubs, with 10 of next year's new additions located in Norfolk.

The pubs which have been added to the list are:

Dock Tavern, Gorleston

New Entertainer, Gorleston

Blackfriars Tavern, Great Yarmouth

California Tavern, Scratby

Other new Norfolk pubs are:

The Lion, West Somerton

White Hart, Ashill

Ffolkes, Hillington

Wenn's Chop and Ale House, King's Lynn

Foldgate Inn, Stradsett

The Rosebery, Norwich

Suffield Arms, Thorpe Market

Nik Antona, CAMRA's national chairman, said: "After the struggles of the past 18 months for the industry, it is great that The Good Beer Guide figures are showing the resilience of pubs and brewers in the face of strife – a national increase in brewery numbers after they dipped last year for the first time, as well as more than 500 new pub entries."