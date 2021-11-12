Four pubs in Great Yarmouth area added to prestigious guide for 2022
- Credit: PA
Four pubs in the Great Yarmouth area have been added to a prestigious guide of the country's best places for a beer in 2022.
CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2022 is an independently adjudicated guide which ranks pubs on how they cater for real ale drinkers and the quality of their beer and atmosphere.
The book was first published in 1972 and features 4,500 pubs, with 10 of next year's new additions located in Norfolk.
The pubs which have been added to the list are:
Dock Tavern, Gorleston
New Entertainer, Gorleston
Blackfriars Tavern, Great Yarmouth
California Tavern, Scratby
Other new Norfolk pubs are:
The Lion, West Somerton
White Hart, Ashill
Ffolkes, Hillington
Wenn's Chop and Ale House, King's Lynn
Foldgate Inn, Stradsett
The Rosebery, Norwich
Suffield Arms, Thorpe Market
Nik Antona, CAMRA's national chairman, said: "After the struggles of the past 18 months for the industry, it is great that The Good Beer Guide figures are showing the resilience of pubs and brewers in the face of strife – a national increase in brewery numbers after they dipped last year for the first time, as well as more than 500 new pub entries."