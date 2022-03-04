News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Town Hall to put on first ever Mother's Day afternoon tea

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Fitchett

Published: 10:42 AM March 4, 2022
Great Yarmouth Town Hall.Photo: Andy Darnell

Great Yarmouth Town Hall will host a Mother's Day afternoon tea - Credit: Archant © 2011

Great Yarmouth Town Hall will finally be hosting a Mother's Day afternoon tea - two years after coronavirus scuppered plans.

Held in the historic Assembly Room, the menu will include freshly made sandwiches, cakes, scones with clotted cream and jam, sausage rolls, cheese straws and chocolate dipped strawberries. There will also be vegetarian and gluten-free options available.

As well as unlimited coffee and an assortment of teas, Prosecco and other beverages will be available to purchase from the licensed bar.

Live musical entertainment will be provided by Beth Harrison on the piano.

Doors will open at 12.30pm on Sunday, March 27, with tickets priced at £18.95 per person.

A tiered afternoon tea including sandwiches, scones and cakes

Great Yarmouth Town Hall will host a Mother's Day afternoon tea on March 27 - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “It really is fantastic to see the beautiful Assembly Room being used for another event that showcases its potential as a venue.

“We had planned to host the first ever Mother's Day afternoon tea experience back in 2020 but we were forced to cancel the event amid the rising cases of coronavirus. We are particularly excited to offer this event, which is a wonderful reason to spoil the special lady in your life this Mother's Day.”

Tickets must be booked in advance via the Events Team at events@great-yarmouth.gov.uk or 01493 846154.

Visit the Town Hall’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TownHallGY for the chance to win a pair of tickets for this special event.

