Have you visited Norfolk's retro cat café catching the eye of TV bosses?
- Credit: Darling Darlings
It may seem an unusual combination to some, but for visitors to Great Yarmouth's retro-themed cat café, it has offered a place of therapy and sanctuary.
Darling Darlings Cat lounge is situated alongside the coastal town's arcades and bars on the bustling Marine Parade.
Since opening at the location in May 2020, the business has become a "safe haven" for people of all ages and needs.
And with its vast collection of retro memorabilia, it has caught the attention of BBC and Channel 4 producers.
Owner Caroline Graham said: "It's been amazing when we hear from people who have visited us the positive effect it has had upon them.
"I wanted to create a space that is a safe haven for everyone where they can feel equal and not judged.
"The idea came from my experience of suffering from mental health issues and I found that clinical settings were often in spaces that didn't offer comfort.
"Here people come to us so they can feel safe and relaxed."
A visit to the cafe will transport you back in time, with different themed rooms full of items ranging from the 1950s to the 1990s.
There is a lot to find, including a bumper car, neon signs and mid-century modern interiors.
"We've had a number of different TV producers visit, from the likes of Channel 4 and BBC One" said Ms Graham.
"We also had fashion company Collectif do a shoot here. We are very different from anywhere else which draws people here."
Darling Darlings works with a number of different groups, including children with autism and adults with dementia but members of the public are also welcome to visit any time for a cup of tea and a slice of cake.
"It is great to see the smiles on peoples' faces" said Ms Graham, adding: "Sometimes it is the smallest thing that could change their mood and bring them happiness.
"From remembering a toy they used to play with to children gaining confidence and even trying cake for the first time, it is special to be a part of."
Darling Darlings Cat Lounge is open Tuesday to Saturday between 10am to 2.45pm.