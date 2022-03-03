Roadside pub unveils glamorous new look ahead of reopening

Owner Sarah Longley at the bar of the Horse and Groom at Rollesby. - Credit: Archant

A landmark pub is re-opening with a vintage vibe that tips its top hat towards art-deco glamour.

The Horse and Groom on the A149 at Rollesby has been transformed using a rich colour palette of greens, reds and blues to create an upcycled new look adorned by numerous period finds.

Owner Sarah Longley in the snug of the Horse and Groom at Rollesby. - Credit: Archant

The former Jasminum Thai restaurant is opening on Saturday at midday with a full bar and range of cakes and pizzas.

The transformation is the work of mother and daughter Sarah and Roberta Longley who have had great fun decorating the space and are excited to welcome people in for the first time.

Owner Sarah Longley in the bar area of the Horse and Groom at Rollesby. - Credit: Archant

Mrs Longley, 48, said the pair had scoured auction houses and sale sites for treasures that chimed with the theme - but there was still a nod to the traditional horsey pub in the decor.

Saturday's soft opening - which includes a ticket-only evening event with live music - is just the first phase of a revamp which will eventually see the full restaurant back in action, a holiday let upstairs, and the re-opening of the neighbouring motel.

Owner Sarah Longley in the bar area of the Horse and Groom at Rollesby. - Credit: Archant

"We are so excited," she said.

"Having never done it before with a brand new business and new staff we are all going to be new.

"There has been lots of interest. People have been really patient. There seems to be quite a bit of hype."

Owner Sarah Longley at the Horse and Groom at Rollesby. - Credit: Archant

Initially the pub will serve pizzas cooked on site in their established Piazza Wheel vehicles as well as offering a full bar, coffees, and cake.

A team of 29 has been recruited including community chefs and bakers who will supply cakes and stews - although they do expect to take on an in-house chef once the restaurant fully opens.

While some aspects were a work in progress the toilets had been completely renewed with a gender-fluid "boudoir" and "club room".

The Horse and Groom at Rollesby. - Credit: Archant

The whole family including husband Paul and the couple's four children have been involved, doing most of the work themselves.

"It has taken a bit longer than we thought," she added. "The last two to three weeks have seen a bit of a push. But all the way along we wanted to make sure we were enjoying it and have made sure we looked after ourselves."

The new Horse and Groom opens on Saturday at midday and plans to open Thursday to Sunday from 10am thereafter.

To book call 07748 958175.