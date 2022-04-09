Come for the sights of the Norfolk Broads, stay for the cake

Leah Hudson, Angie Batson and Sophie Nicholson sampling the How Hill tea and cakes. - Credit: Richard Batson / How Hill Trust

A hot cuppa and a slice of homemade cake is the perfect way to end an Easter woodland walk at this Norfolk Broads hotspot.

How Hill at Ludham is selling refreshments, offering teas, coffees and home-made cakes. Locally-made ice cream is also available for people to enjoy while visiting the grounds, gardens, woodlands and walks.

How Hill also offers a takeaway service, but there is seating outside, and other benches around the grounds where people can enjoy their snacks.

Leah Hudson and Sophie Nicholson serving at the takeaway refreshment centre. - Credit: Richard Batson / How Hill Trust

The food will run alongside the centre’s core role as an environmental study centre for the Broads hosting residential and day visits from schools.

How Hill director Simon Partridge said: “We know people enjoyed the treat of taking tea on the terrace last year, and everyone having a cuppa and a cake is really helping towards funding our core role.

"We are really grateful for their support."

The refreshments are running over Easter from 10am to 3pm and at weekends from the end of May as well as during the late spring and summer school holidays.

For more information call 01692 678555 or visit howhilltrust.org.uk