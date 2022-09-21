Pub launches new menu with roast dinners for dogs

The King's Arms in Ludham has launched a menu for dogs - Credit: King's Arms Ludham

Dogs and their owners can now enjoy a roast dinner together at a Norfolk pub.

The King's Arms in Ludham is dog-friendly and has just launched its new canine menu.

It offers three £3 mains for hungry hounds - a roast dinner with a choice of four types of meat, vegetables and gravy, sausage and mash, and chicken or fish with rice.

Also on offer is a selection of dog treats for £1.20.

The King's Arms pub in Ludham - Credit: King's Arms Ludham

A spokeswoman for the pub said: "We get so many dogs coming in and people always ask if we can do something for their dogs so they don't have to go home.

"And we're all dog-mad anyway so this seemed like the best solution."

The pub previously only allowed dogs in the bar but has now made a section into a dog-friendly restaurant.

The 'human' menu includes a roast with a choice of meat and "all the trimmings and vegetables" for £13.95.