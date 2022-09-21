News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do >

Pub launches new menu with roast dinners for dogs

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:26 PM September 21, 2022
xxx_kingsarms_ludham_sep22

The King's Arms in Ludham has launched a menu for dogs - Credit: King's Arms Ludham

Dogs and their owners can now enjoy a roast dinner together at a Norfolk pub.

The King's Arms in Ludham is dog-friendly and has just launched its new canine menu.

It offers three £3 mains for hungry hounds - a roast dinner with a choice of four types of meat, vegetables and gravy, sausage and mash, and chicken or fish with rice.

Also on offer is a selection of dog treats for £1.20.

xxx_01_kingsarms_ludham_sep22

The King's Arms pub in Ludham - Credit: King's Arms Ludham

A spokeswoman for the pub said: "We get so many dogs coming in and people always ask if we can do something for their dogs so they don't have to go home.

"And we're all dog-mad anyway so this seemed like the best solution."

The pub previously only allowed dogs in the bar but has now made a section into a dog-friendly restaurant.

Most Read

  1. 1 Holiday park taken over by owners who ran Golden Mile seafront museum
  2. 2 Park in growing village set for £160,000 'levelling up' revamp
  3. 3 Inquiries ongoing over rape of a 17-year-old in Yarmouth
  1. 4 Man arrested at memorial service for the Queen
  2. 5 Man sent video of dead body in acid bath
  3. 6 Man charged with disrupting memorial church service for the Queen
  4. 7 Do you have information about the Hopton fly tipper?
  5. 8 Renewed bid to create leafy avenue of trees along quayside
  6. 9 Boat with five people onboard sinks on Norfolk Broads
  7. 10 Broads Authority investigating St Olaves shipwreck

The 'human' menu includes a roast with a choice of meat and "all the trimmings and vegetables" for £13.95.

East Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Steve Gilmour with wife Hannah Colby

Father married weeks before death after eye exam found brain tumour

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Beach Road Chippy in Caister is up for sale

'Successful' village chippy is up for sale as owner retires

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police officer with walkie talkie

Teenage girl sexually assaulted on bus in Great Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Shop merger bid for Regent Road Great Yarmouth

Seaside shop merger bid to create 'family leisure centre'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon