Pub launches new menu with roast dinners for dogs
- Credit: King's Arms Ludham
Dogs and their owners can now enjoy a roast dinner together at a Norfolk pub.
The King's Arms in Ludham is dog-friendly and has just launched its new canine menu.
It offers three £3 mains for hungry hounds - a roast dinner with a choice of four types of meat, vegetables and gravy, sausage and mash, and chicken or fish with rice.
Also on offer is a selection of dog treats for £1.20.
A spokeswoman for the pub said: "We get so many dogs coming in and people always ask if we can do something for their dogs so they don't have to go home.
"And we're all dog-mad anyway so this seemed like the best solution."
The pub previously only allowed dogs in the bar but has now made a section into a dog-friendly restaurant.
The 'human' menu includes a roast with a choice of meat and "all the trimmings and vegetables" for £13.95.