N-Dubz themed bottomless brunch announced for Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:03 AM October 23, 2021   
N-Dubz's Dappy on stage at The Forum in Hatfield.

An N-Dubz themed bottomless brunch has been announced for Norfolk, pictured is member Dappy. (The group will not be appearing at the event) - Credit: Archant

Make sure you are wearing a beanie hat and hoop earrings as an N-Dubz themed bottomless brunch is coming to Norfolk. 

The event will take place at the Ocean Room in Gorleston on Saturday, April 2 2022 and a DJ will play all of the hip hop group's biggest hits. 

It has been organised by touring company The Brunch Club, with the doors opening at 11.30am, entertainment from 12pm to 3pm and bottomless drinks from 12pm to 1pm.  

N-Dubz consisted of members Dappy, Tulisa and Fazer and they had four top ten singles with Number 1, I Need You, Best Behaviour and We Dance On.

Groups can book tables seating from two to eight people for £40pp.

The drinks on offer are prosecco, lager, a sex on the beach cocktail and a range of soft drinks.

The brunch menu includes a grilled halloumi and spinach bagel, and smashed avocado on toast.

Book at thebrunchclub.co.uk

Food and Drink
Gorleston News

