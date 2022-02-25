5 Great Yarmouth food and drink businesses that have opened in 2022 so far

Fupburger is one of the places you can get a mouth-watering takeaway burger from in Norwich, pictured is owner Tom Shiers. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

From burgers to seafood, here are five food and drink businesses that have opened in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston so far this year.

1. Fupburger

Fupburger has opened at The Tramway pub in Lowestoft Road in Gorleston. - Credit: Tom Shiers

Where: 3 Lowestoft Road, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth

Fupburger launched its latest street food truck outside The Tramways pub in Gorleston on Friday, February 11.

Located behind the pub in Lowestoft Road, the menu includes single, double, triple and quad burgers made with its signature beef, as well as vegan and vegetarian options.

After The Tramways reached out to Fupburger last year, it was an "easy decision" to make for owner Tom Shiers.

"I have been wanting to move into Gorleston for a long time," he said. "We have opened in Lowestoft and it felt like the natural progression to move up the coast – being a costal boy myself."

2. Courtyard

Gail Smith and Bruno Francisco of the Courtyard. - Credit: Liz Coates

Where: 75 Howard Street South, Great Yarmouth

Having closed under its previous ownership in January, The Courtyard was taken over by Gail Smith and Bruno Francisco of Luck, Lust, Liquor, and Grinds at Peggotty's Lounge in King Street.

Having made a few changes to the decor, fans of The Courtyard can expect the same authentic Italian menu but with a few tweaks.

A minor name change means it will be known simply as Courtyard.

3. Urban Oasis

Mia Potter, gym assistant, in the newly opened ladies only gym, at Urban Oasis in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Denise Bradley

Where: Market Gates Road, Great Yarmouth

In January Urban Oasis introduced the women's-only fitness space complete with a bar serving teas and coffees, or even a cocktail.

Since opening, many of the salon's customers have been keen to try out the equipment including a flashing cardio wall.

The equipment had been purchased in 2019 but the Covid pandemic halted progress.

There are 14 fitness machines including cross-trainers, running machines and Vibroplates as well as weights and kettles.

4. The Octopus Restaurant

The Octopus Restaurant in King Street, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Ben Melhado

Where: 42 King Street, Great Yarmouth

Offering fresh seafood straight from Norfolk's fishermen, The Octopus Restaurant is quickly becoming renowned in Great Yarmouth.

With fresh lobster, razor clams, king prawns, scallops and a variety of fish dishes on the menu, it is any seafood fan's dream.

In March the restaurant plans to start hosting a themed paella and sangria night.

5. Novo Kitchen

Novo Kitchen officially opened for business on February 1. - Credit: Billy Ellis

Where: 107 High Street, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth

Novo Kitchen opened in the site of the former Music Lovers shop in the High Street.

Following a huge renovation project, the building has been transformed into a modernised takeaway - which can seat six people inside.

Its menu includes a range of street food dishes such as loaded burritos, tacos, burgers and loaded fries.

Novo Kitchen also sells Perry's thick shakes, which is proving popular, as well as hot and cold drinks.