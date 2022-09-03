Bar and restaurant in holiday park reopens to public after three years

The Kingfisher bar and The Kingfisher Holiday Park in Burgh Castle - Credit: Archant

A former "family-favourite" bar and restaurant in a holiday park near Great Yarmouth has reopened its doors after three years.

The Kingfisher bar at The Kingfisher Holiday Park in Burgh Castle, which is owned by Island Meadow Parks, now has new management at the helm and has relaunched its bar.

The pub area and restaurant closed before the pandemic in March 2020 and the site has sat empty ever since.

But now business partners Tommy Bull and Matthew Brooks have taken on the challenge to bring the venue back to life.

The Kingfisher Bar at Kingfisher Holiday Park, Burgh Castle - Credit: Tommy Bull

Mr Bull, 42, from Belton, said he knew the Kingfisher well after spending many afternoons at the site with his own family over the years.

"My in-laws used to live in the park and we used to bring the kids here," he said. "They loved it, they were always running around.

"It was a family favourite for years."

So when the opportunity arose to take it over, he couldn't turn it down.

And after seven months of planning, they were finally able to open the doors on Sunday, August 28.

"It was an immense day," Mr Bull said. "People are so happy to see the Kingfisher reopen, they have said it's nice to have a pub within walking distance again.

"There is a really good feeling about the place."

Plans are also under way to reopen the neighbouring restaurant within the next few months.

Mr Bull said they will be serving restaurant-style pub grub as well as bringing back Sunday roasts.

He added: "Everyone has been buzzing and we have had a great response.

The Kingfisher Bar at Kingfisher Holiday Park, Burgh Castle - Credit: Tommy Bull

"It's quite surreal to finally be open and we are very excited for the future.

"For the reopening, we had a live band and DJ and that's something that we will continue to provide."

From February next year, Mr Bull said the bar and restaurant will undergo some renovations to modernise the venue.

The Kingfisher bar will be open Wednesday and Thursday, from midday until 11pm, Friday and Saturdays from midday until midnight and on Sundays between midday and 11pm.