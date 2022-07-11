Clifftop diner to offer 'restaurant-style dishes' on the beach
- Credit: Andrew Fitchett
A clifftop diner is to extend its opening hours to offer customers "restaurant-style" dishes to enjoy on the beach.
Norfolk's Edge in Winterton-on-Sea will open until 8pm on Thursdays to Saturdays starting from Thursday, July 14.
The business was opened in 2021 by award-winning chef Alex Clare, serving freshly prepared food for breakfast, lunch and now dinner from its three Airstream trailers on the beach's clifftop.
Mr Clare said: "We've slowed down our dinner parties now to focus more on Norfolk's Edge this summer.
"Now we are in the summer months we want to make use of the better weather and hope to serve restaurant-style dishes, so people can come and see us and enjoy dinner on the beach.
"We will be serving some of the best seafood you can get by the coast, with dishes like lobster and sea bass, and we have also started serving ice creams.
"If things go well we may open seven days a week during the summer holidays."
Most Read
- 1 Cargo ship anchored off coast is waiting to dock
- 2 Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale
- 3 High school let down by pupil behaviour told to improve
- 4 Mum's plea after girl, 11, rushed to hospital after vaping
- 5 In pictures: Carnival joy returns to seaside resort
- 6 The cargo ship anchored off coast as captured by drone
- 7 Great Yarmouth MP to run chancellor's Tory party leadership bid
- 8 Pizza business which customers say is 'best ever' announces new pitch
- 9 Heatwave health warning raised as 'hottest day of year so far' begins
- 10 Police hunt wanted man in Great Yarmouth
Norfolk's Edge can be found at Winterton beach car park and is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Wednesday, 9am to 8pm Thursday to Saturday, and on Sundays from 9am to 5pm.