News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do >

Clifftop diner to offer 'restaurant-style dishes' on the beach

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:51 AM July 11, 2022
The trailer and food at Norfolk's Edge, Winterton

Norfolk's Edge plans to open later to serve "restaurant-style dishes" to be enjoyed on the beachfrom its three Airstream trailers at Winterton-on-Sea - Credit: Andrew Fitchett

A clifftop diner is to extend its opening hours to offer customers "restaurant-style" dishes to enjoy on the beach.

Norfolk's Edge in Winterton-on-Sea will open until 8pm on Thursdays to Saturdays starting from Thursday, July 14.

The business was opened in 2021 by award-winning chef Alex Clare, serving freshly prepared food for breakfast, lunch and now dinner from its three Airstream trailers on the beach's clifftop.

The Norfolk's Edge in Winterton-on-Sea has started serving ice creams alongside its freshly prepared savoury dishes

The Norfolk's Edge in Winterton-on-Sea has started serving ice creams alongside its freshly prepared savoury dishes - Credit: Norfolk's Edge

Mr Clare said: "We've slowed down our dinner parties now to focus more on Norfolk's Edge this summer.

"Now we are in the summer months we want to make use of the better weather and hope to serve restaurant-style dishes, so people can come and see us and enjoy dinner on the beach.

"We will be serving some of the best seafood you can get by the coast, with dishes like lobster and sea bass, and we have also started serving ice creams.

"If things go well we may open seven days a week during the summer holidays."

Most Read

  1. 1 Cargo ship anchored off coast is waiting to dock
  2. 2 Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale
  3. 3 High school let down by pupil behaviour told to improve
  1. 4 Mum's plea after girl, 11, rushed to hospital after vaping
  2. 5 In pictures: Carnival joy returns to seaside resort
  3. 6 The cargo ship anchored off coast as captured by drone
  4. 7 Great Yarmouth MP to run chancellor's Tory party leadership bid
  5. 8 Pizza business which customers say is 'best ever' announces new pitch
  6. 9 Heatwave health warning raised as 'hottest day of year so far' begins
  7. 10 Police hunt wanted man in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk's Edge can be found at Winterton beach car park and is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Wednesday, 9am to 8pm Thursday to Saturday, and on Sundays from 9am to 5pm. 

Food and Drink
Norfolk
East Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach reopened on July 11, and daytime sessions have been selling out so far

Pleasure Beach running locals evening with discount for NR postcodes

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Channel 4 Hunted series winner Sarah Kibble reveals insider secrets after she won the show

Hunted winner reveals show secrets in Instagram diary

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Caister FC has been handed fines and a warning by the FA

Football club fined and chairman suspended over FA breaches

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
North Quay from the air

£20m plan to revamp Great Yarmouth 'blight' area

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon