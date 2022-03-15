Much-loved Norwich pizza firm gets new seaside residency

The Dough Exchange has a new residency at The Empire venue in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: The Empire/Jeff Taylor

A Norwich pizza firm is bringing its tasty toppings to a seaside venue in Great Yarmouth.

The Dough Exchange will become the newest street food vendor to take residency at The Empire along Marine Parade.

It will be led by street food creator, Jeff Taylor, who currently runs The Bun Exchange from The Butcher Buoy Irish pub in the city.

This new addition will be serving up handmade stone baked sourdough pizzas and chicken wings.

Mr Taylor said: "We are extremely excited to be joining this epic venue. We had two hugely successful guest appearances last year and to be a resident for 2022 is amazing.

“People can expect incredible slowly fermented sourdough bases with a classic range of pizzas from the usual favourites through to street food influenced toppings such as The New York Deli, Carbonara Pizza and Buffalo Chicken."

The Dough Exchange will operate alongside Rude Kitchen burgers and Eagle and Cactus, serving Mexican-inspired vegan and vegetarian dishes.

The Empire officially relaunches for the season this weekend and doors will open on Friday, March 18 from 5pm.