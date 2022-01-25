Street food kitchen set to open in Gorleston

Novo Kitchen will officially open for business in Gorleston's High Street from Tuesday February 1. - Credit: Billy Ellis

A 24-year-old who lost his job during the coronavirus pandemic is set to open his very first street food takeaway.

Novo Kitchen will open for business in Gorleston's High Street from Tuesday, February 1.

It is owned by Billy Ellis, a former engineer, who decided to go back to his roots in the hospitality industry.

Novo Kitchen will officially open for business in Gorleston's High Street from Tuesday February 1. - Credit: Billy Ellis

Mr Ellis had grown up lending a hand at his family's businesses on Great Yarmouth's seafront - which include the Beach House Café, Wellington Pier Ice Cream shop and Perry's Ice Cream kiosk.

But when he found himself without a job last year, he once again returned to help out.

That was when Mr Ellis, from Gorleston, decided he wanted to open his own food business.

And when the former Music Lovers shop became available in the high street, Mr Ellis thought it was the perfect spot to offer something a bit different in the town.

Novo Kitchen will officially open for business in Gorleston's High Street from Tuesday February 1. - Credit: Billy Ellis

He said: "When Covid first hit I was laid off so I spent the following year and the summer running the café for my Dad.

"I just really enjoyed it. It was really busy because people couldn't go abroad and I realised that's what I love doing.

"I had some money saved and I thought why not open something of my own in Gorleston."

Following a huge renovation project, the building has been transformed into a modernised takeaway - which can seat six people inside.

Its menu includes a range of street food dishes including loaded burritos, tacos, burgers, loaded fries, as well as vegetarian and vegan options.

Mr Ellis will also be selling Perry's thick shakes - a popular item at the Yarmouth business - as well as hot and cold drinks.

Novo Kitchen will officially open for business in Gorleston's High Street from Tuesday February 1. - Credit: Billy Ellis

Novo Kitchen will open initially for walk-ins or deliveries over the phone until a definite timetable is decided.

Mr Ellis added: "I do feel proud. It's a great location and I'm happy with how it looks.

"I'm a mix of emotions right now, nervous but excited, especially this last week leading up to the opening.

"But the reaction from the community has been really positive."

Novo Kitchen will officially open for business in Gorleston's High Street from Tuesday February 1 - Credit: Billy Ellis



