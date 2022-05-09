Owner of vegan food delivery business hopes to open cafe in Gorleston
- Credit: Hayley Mac
A chef who helped to open Dubai's first vegan restaurant has now set her sights on a seaside town in Norfolk.
Gorleston foodies have been going nuts for Nuts About Plants, a takeaway food delivery service, since it launched last year.
It is owned by Hayley Mac, from Bradwell, who started selling her 100pc home made vegan creations "just for the love of it" while also looking after her young family.
But with orders continuing to flood in, the 42-year-old says she is ready to turn it into a "proper business" and is on the hunt for a premises in her hometown.
"I was a chef in Dubai before this," said Mrs Mac. "I opened their first vegan restaurant in 2011 and helped to open others. I had this great career but when I moved back I thought, 'what do I do next?'.
"I wanted to create something for myself and because we were in lockdown, I had to do that from home but it actually worked really well.
"Up until now, I have been doing it more as a hobby because I love making food," she said.
"But now I'm making plans for the future."
Mrs Mac hopes to have a more permanent setup this summer, with the upcoming announcement of two pop-up locations, including at the Ocean Room in Gorleston.
But she is also looking for the perfect place to open her own permanent cafe.
The mother-of-one said: "Gorleston is where I grew up and I would love to open a cafe here.
"Since I started Nuts About Plants, people here have been so supportive; all of my customers are so kind. They love the food and I have made a lot of friends.
"Now, we are just trying to find the right location. It would be nice if people could collect my food and take it to eat it on the beach."
For now, her delivery service will continue including weekday curry nights.
Mrs Mac also recently introduced a vegan hotdog New York-style to the menu, with home-made ketchup, french-style mustard, caramelised onions and sauerkraut, and it has already been a big hit.
She added: "I will be really proud if I can create something in my home town which people can enjoy and be healthier from."
For more information about delivery availability and weekday curry nights follow Nuts About Plants' Facebook page for updates.