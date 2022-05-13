7 delicious places to eat in Great Yarmouth's Regent Road

Great Yarmouth's Regent Road offers a wide variety of food options from snacks to meals. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

With temperatures about to soar, where better to soak up the sun and enjoy a summer snack than Great Yarmouth.

Here is some of the food you can try on your walk down Regent Road on the way to the beach.

As the heat hits 23C in Norfolk, our list has everything from ice cream to cool you down to delicious Turkish delights to fill you up.

1. Docwra's Rock Shop

Opening hours: 10am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday

Price: £1 to £5 per item

A Great Yarmouth institution, Docwra's Rock Shop has been in the town for decades offering a wide range of confectionery and the chance to watch sticks of rock being made.

The shop produces 25,000 sticks of rock each year and also offers a variety of chocolate and other sweets.

It has even produced personalised sticks of rock for Lowestoft band The Darkness.

2. La Continental

Opening hours: 8am to 4pm everyday

Price: £7 to £11 per meal

Another long-standing Yarmouth establishment, this café offers a wide range of meals from sandwiches and baguettes to jacket potatoes and salads.

Its continental style outdoor seating area is great for those looking to sit in the sun and families in a rush to the beach can grab an ice cream from its front serving counter.

3. Fisholicious

Opening hours: 11.30am to 7pm everyday

Price: £5 to £10 per meal

Located at the top of the street, Fisholicious offers a fish and chip pitstop before a trip down Regent Road towards the beach.

The shop offers jumbo sausages, large piece of fish and burgers among other items.

4. Potters Rock Factory

Opening hours: 10am to 5pm everyday

Price: £1 to £5 per item

What is a seaside town without a stick of rock? Another rock shop on Regent Road is Potters Rock Factory, now in its fourth generation of family ownership.

The shop also offers a pick and mix, and a variety of soft drinks and other confectionary.

5. Migi Migi

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm Tuesday to Saturday, opening an hour later on Monday and closing 30 minutes later on Sunday

Price: £10 to £15 per meal

This Turkish restaurant situated on the junction with the Golden Mile offers plates piled high with meat, chips, rice and salad.

The restaurant even has a front balcony overlooking Regent Road which is perfect for soaking up the sun while dining.

6. Charlie's Tapas Restaurant

Opening hours: 5pm to 9pm from Thursday to Saturday

Price: Starting from £12 for three dishes

Bringing a taste of Spain to Great Yarmouth, Charlie's Tapas Restaurant offers traditional and non-traditional tapas as well as vegetarian and vegan options.

The family restaurant even keeps its bar open late so diners can continue drinking into the night.

7. Ellame's Regent Road Bistro

Opening hours: 12pm to 3pm for lunch and 5pm to 9pm from Tuesday to Sunday

Price: £6 to £15

This bistro offers a wide variety of meals from house specialities such as homemade soups, to vegetarian options such as Moussaka and Risotto.

It also features an extensive bar and coffee making facilities.