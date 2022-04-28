7 places to get food by the beach in Great Yarmouth
- Credit: Google
Need something to snack on but don't fancy leaving the beach?
Here are seven places to grab a bite right on the seafront in Great Yarmouth.
1. Merrivale Tea Rooms
Where: Merrivale Model Village, South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3JG
This tea room in the Merrivale Model Village is currently run by Christopher's, a local café.
It serves cream teas, cake and a range of home cooked meals and snacks.
2. Caffe Amici
Where: Venetian Waterways, North Dr, Great Yarmouth, NR30 4EW
Located between the beach and the Venetian Waterways, this café serves light meals such as sandwiches and quiche as well as seaside staples like ice cream sundaes.
3. Joyland American Family Diner
Where: Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2DL
If you fancy more of a meal rather than a light lunch, then this American diner has lots on offer.
From breakfast and burgers to loaded potato skins and hot dogs, there is something for everyone.
4. The Cow Shed
Where: Marina Beach Guest House, 49 Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EJ
Sat on the jetty, this burger joint has been described by locals as the best place for a burger on the coast.
There are a range of burgers to choose from as well as fries and a breakfast menu.
5. Sea Chef
Where: Britannia Pier, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 2EH
As a British food staple, a trip to the beach wouldn't be complete without a stop at the chippy.
This fish and chip takeaway is on the pier, a perfect stop on the way back to the car.
6. The Beach Hut
Where: Esplanade, Great Yarmouth NR30 1EQ
Set next to the Venetian Waterways, this popular beachside eatery has options including dirty fries, clam chowder, salt beef bagels and milkshakes.
7. The Island
Where: Venetian Waterways, North Dr, Great Yarmouth NR30 4EW
The Island was reopened in the Venetian Waterways for the first time in a decade in 2019.
The café serves a range of cakes, hot drinks and ice cream as well as putting on live entertainment such as local pianists and classical vocalists.