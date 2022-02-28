Fish and chip shop owners open new seaside bakery

Scratby Bakery has officially opened. It is owned by Graham Markham and Kelly Stefanetti. - Credit: Graham Markham

The owners of a fish and chip shop have officially opened their new seaside bakery.

Crusty rolls, tasty cakes and home-made pizza slices have been going down a treat from the Scratby Bakery since it reopened on Saturday [February 26].

The business was taken on by Graham Markham and Kelly Stefanetti in January after its previous owner was forced to close.

The site had been run as Scratby's only bakery for the past 12 years, under various owners, but it had remained closed since October last year.

That was when the couple, who also own Grelly's fish and chip shop along Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth, decided to take on the challenge.

Mr Markham, 56, said: “We have over 30 years' experience in the catering trade. I currently run a busy fish and chip shop and burger bar on Yarmouth seafront.

“We moved to Scratby about five years ago and last year we heard rumours that the guy who was running the bakery wanted to give it up.

“So, we got in contact and it just went from there.

Trevor Spinks is the baker at Scratby Bakery. - Credit: Graham Markham

“It has been quite a big jump from what we were doing, but when we put a job advert out looking for a baker, we got very lucky. Trevor is very talented.”

After renovation works, the couple have transformed their new business, in Beach Road, into a traditional-style bakery.

As well as freshly made loafs, sausage rolls and sweet treats, the couple also sell local produce including jams and eggs.

And with a prime location by the beach and neighbouring holiday parks, Mr Markham said they are also offering meal deals and afternoon teas, which visitors can enjoy sitting outside in the summer season.

He added: “We are very proud of what we have achieved. We have a good family network who have all chipped in and helped us to open.

“Already everyone loves our white crusty rolls and speciality bread. The carrot cake is also very popular.

“Scratby is quite an old village so we would also like to see if we can help the community by starting a delivery service. That’s something we are currently looking into.

“We just hope to run a successful business, become part of the community and make everyone happy.”

