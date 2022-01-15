Takeaways in and around Great Yarmouth with five-star food hygiene ratings

Here are 11 takeaways in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Caister and Hemsby with five-star hygiene ratings. - Credit: Archant/Google Maps

It is always nice to know that your favourite takeaway is not only making sure your food is tasty, but it is also safe for you to eat.

For many people their takeaway choices are governed by how many stars a food outlet has, so it is important for businesses to strive to maintain the best food hygiene practices.

Here are 11 takeaways in and around Great Yarmouth with five-star hygiene ratings.

1. Coral Bay Caribbean Takeaway

Coral Bay in Great Yarmouth has a five-star hygiene rating. - Credit: Archant

Where: Unit 12, Market Place, Great Yarmouth

The business was inspected by Great Yarmouth Borough Council in January 2020 and was rated good for hygienic food handling and very good for both cleanliness and management of food safety.

It is open Tuesday to Thursday 4.30pm to 8.30pm and Friday and Saturday 4.30pm to 9pm. It is closed Sunday and Monday.

2. Hong Kong Chinese Takeaway

Hong Kong Chinese takeaway in Hemsby has a five-star hygiene rating. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 1 Kingsway, Hemsby

Hong Kong Chinese takeaway, which was visited in February 2020, was rated good for hygienic food handling, cleanliness and management of food safety.

It is open 4.30pm until 10pm Tuesday to Sunday and closed on Mondays.

3. Linda's takeaway

Linda's takeaway located in Jim's Butchers in Great Yarmouth has a five-star food hygiene rating. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: The Conge, Great Yarmouth

Linda's Takeaway at Jim's Butchers is a great place to stop for takeaway snacks such as filled rolls and savoury pastries.

The business was visited by an inspector in January 2020.

It received a rating of very good for hygienic food handling and cleanliness and good for management of food safety.

Jim’s Butchers is open every day 7.30am until 3.30pm.

4. The Majestic Chinese

The Majestic Chinese takeaway in Gorleston has a five-star food hygiene rating. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 101 Magdalen Way, Gorleston

This popular Chinese takeaway in Gorleston was last visited in March 2018.

It received a rating of very good for hygienic food handling and good for cleanliness and management of food safety.

It is open Tuesday to Thursday, 5pm until 9pm, Friday and Saturday from 5pm until 10pm and Sunday 5pm until 9pm. It is closed on Monday.

5. Wing Li Takeaway

Wing Li Chinese takeaway in Great Yarmouth has a five-star food hygiene rating. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 30 King Street, Great Yarmouth

Wing Li is another takeaway which received five-stars following a food hygiene inspection.

The inspector, who visited in September 2019, rated it good for hygienic food handling, cleanliness and management of food safety.

It is open Wednesday to Monday, 5pm until 11pm. It is closed on Tuesday.

6. Bar B Q House

The Bar B Q House in Gorleston has a five-star food hygiene rating. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 40 Baker Street Gorleston

The Bar B Q House in Gorleston was visited by a food hygiene inspector in March 2019.

It received a rating of good for hygienic food handling, cleanliness and management of food safety.

The business is open every day 4pm until 11.55pm.

7. Brewers Chip Saloon

Brewer's Chip Saloon in Yarmouth's market has a five-star food hygiene rating. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: Market Place Great Yarmouth

You can’t visit Great Yarmouth town centre without getting your hands on some market chips.

Brewers Chip Saloon was visited in September 2018 and received a rating of very good for hygienic food handling and good for cleanliness and management of food safety.

8. Brilliant Fish and Chips

Brilliant Fish and Chips in Caister has a five-star food hygiene rating. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 26 High Street Caister-On-Sea

This fish and chip shop in Caister was visited by the food hygiene inspector back in October 2018.

The business was rated as good for hygienic food handling, cleanliness and management of food safety.

It is open Monday to Thursday 11.30am until 8.30pm and Friday to Sunday 11.30am until 9pm.

9. Bubbles Burger Bar

Bubbles Burger Bar in Hopton has a five-star hygiene rating. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: Warren Road, Hopton

Bubbles Burger Bar was awarded five stars following a food hygiene inspection in February 2020.

The business was rated as very good for hygienic food handling and management of food safety and good for cleanliness.

10. C & J Chips

Where: Market Place, Great Yarmouth

C & J Chips is another five-star option for market-chip lovers in Yarmouth town centre.

It was visited in May 2019 and received a rating of good for hygienic food handling, cleanliness and management of food safety.

11. Bangla Nites

Bangla Nites in Gorleston has a five-star hygiene rating. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: Lowestoft Road Gorleston

Bangla Night is an Indian restaurant and takeaway in Gorleston.

The business was visited in December 2019 and received a rating of very good for hygienic food handling and good for cleanliness and management of food safety.

It is open every day 5pm until 11pm.