New café with 'Ibiza-feel' serving cocktails and light lunches by the sea
- Credit: Sandie Menezes
Enjoy cocktails, toasties and unspoilt views of the coast at a new café that is bringing a taste of Ibiza to Norfolk.
The Cabin is enjoying the start of its first summer season along the Esplanade in Great Yarmouth.
It is the sister business to the popular Beach Hut, located further along the Esplanade opposite the Imperial Hotel, and they are both owned by Sandie and Alberto Menezes.
And Mrs Menezes says they've tried to bring something a bit different to the area.
The Cabin, which is located in between the boating lake and The Water Ways, offers more of a light breakfast and lunch menu, with an emphasis on toasties, salads and fresh fruit smoothies.
It also has an alcohol licence which means customers can enjoy a range of cocktails, spirits and wines by the sea.
Mrs Menezes said: "It's given us a new lease of life. The Beach Hut is running smoothly so it has been exciting to open The Cabin which we have given a different look and menu.
"We've really brightened the place up with an Ibiza beach feel.
"It's such a beautiful view down there as well. It's great to bring something new to this end of the seafront."