Customers 'wowed' by hotel and restaurant's new dining pods with sea view

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:23 AM April 10, 2022
Inside the new dining pods at The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston. 

Inside the new dining pods at The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston. - Credit: The Cliff Hotel

A popular seaside hotel has impressed customers with its new dining pods which boast panoramic views of the Norfolk coast.

The pods are available to hire for a small booking fee at The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston, which overlooks the beach.

There are two of them and they are located on the sea view terrace and up to 10 people can fit in each one.

It is full table service and is available for breakfasts, lunches, dinners or just drinks and it is open to the public and not just hotel guests.

The pods will be there until the end of September, allowing people to enjoy the views even when temperatures drop. 

The dining pods will be at The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston until the end of September. 

The dining pods will be at The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston until the end of September. - Credit: The Cliff Hotel

Glenn Walker, operations director said: "It is something completely different for the area and we wanted to maximise that view of Gorleston beach.

"People have been wowed by them which is nice to see as we have invested a lot of time and money in the business over the last 18 months." 

You can't book online and can email or call the hotel to book a pod. 

