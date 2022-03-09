The Empire set to reopen after two month closure

Things to do

A popular seaside venue is reopening this month after being closed since January.

The Empire will reopen on Friday, March 18, with its blend of independent street food vendors, local musicians and craft drinks brought together in the Empire Theatre.

The venue shut in January to allow its staff a rest period and to allow for refurbishment.

Vendors include Eagle and Cactus serving Mexican vegan dishes, Rude Burger and pizza company The Dough Exchange.

The opening weekend will see live music provided by The Foreign Locals and Dirty Havana, a classic rock band.

Admission for March 18 and 19 will be free.

The Empire will be open from 5pm to late on March 18 and from 12pm to late on March 19.

Children and dogs are welcome until 9pm both days.