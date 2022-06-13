Enjoy afternoon sea or fish and chips al fresco after pub's garden revamp 

The Kings Head in Belton has undergone a garden revamp - Credit: Jodie Lovett

The owners of a pub near the Norfolk coast are making a splash with a stunning garden revamp.

Rob Lovett and daughters Jodie and Connie took on the Kings Head in Belton, near Gorleston, in May 2021 and have already made big changes.

The garden area has just been renovated, which includes a new covered seating space and lots of colourful flowers.

Mr Lovett said: "We wanted to give the place a facelift as the outside area was very tired-looking and the response has been absolutely marvellous."

The new look garden at The Kings Head in Belton - Credit: Jodie Lovett

Mr Lovett ran L&H Fish and Chips on Great Yarmouth Market for seven years and his van is now stationed outside the pub every Friday and Saturday from 4pm to 8.30pm.

The family also have a seafood van there on weekends from 11am to 4pm.

The Kings Head serves pub classics daily and has Valerie's Tea Room too, which serves traditional afternoon teas and even a seafood version when pre-booked.

Enjoy the sun with a refreshing drink in the garden at The Kings Head Belton - Credit: Jodie Lovett

He added: "People have thanked us for investing in the village and the pub looks really good."



