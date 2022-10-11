Coastal seafood restaurant launches new menu with local fresh fish

A seafood restaurant in Yarmouth has launched its new menu - Credit: The Octopus

A seafood restaurant on the coast has launched a new menu showcasing seasonal local fish.

The Octopus in Yarmouth started serving the new menu on October 4 and customers already have their favourites.

Owners Ben Melhado and Mario George have said that the restaurant is "going from strength to strength".

Mr Melhado, 38 and from Gorleston, said: "Our chefs are Portuguese and at the top of their game, they create dishes that are explosions of flavour. They're setting Norfolk on fire.

Owners say the restaurant has gone from 'strength to strength' - Credit: The Octopus

"The menu is changing with the seasons, we've got a small team so we can react quickly to the fish markets and can avoid what's being overfished.

"And the menu is tight, each dish is made with fresh fish and perfected before we add it. What's there is the best you'll have.

"There's a range of white fish and shellfish but customers still always struggle to decide what to have.

"The new menu has stuff that's coming into season like mussels and John Dory. It's so good it's outrageous.

The Mersea Island wild rock oysters - Credit: The Octopus

"The Cromer crab soup is already really popular. I could send the potwash home the way people are cleaning their bowls.

"And the Thai green Brancaster mussels are an absolute winner as are the giant prawns.

"Our Mersea Island oysters, which are from an eight-generation farmer, are unreal. I've eaten 50 in one sitting before."

New items on the menu include prawn linguine, brown butter Dover sole and 30-day aged fillet steak.

The Octopus opened at the start of 2022 - Credit: The Octopus

The Octopus opened at the start of the year and has already increased opening hours and had menu changes due to its success.

Mr Melhado said: "We're going from strength to strength. It's just incredible.

"People are rebooking while they're still in their seats which is pretty special. Our return rate is amazing.

"Our customers are well-travelled and they say it's one of the best restaurants they've been to.

The house-grilled octopus with leek and potato puree, roasted red onion, pak choi and parma ham vierge - Credit: The Octopus

"The Octopus is high-end but not pretentious, staff are attentive but not overbearing.

"Because of the cost of living crisis people aren't going out as much but we don't seem to have been affected.

"I think it's because people don't come here for food. We don't sell food, we sell an experience."

The Octopus Seafood Restaurant is open from 5.30pm to midnight from Tuesday to Saturday.