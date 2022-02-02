News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
The restaurant and cocktail bar where people are 'begging' for a table

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:19 AM February 2, 2022
The Octopus Restaurant in King Street in Great Yarmouth.

The co-owner of a new seafood restaurant says its first month in business has been “phenomenal” - with customers rebooking before they have even left the table. 

The Octopus Restaurant is quickly becoming the “place to be” in Great Yarmouth with bookings flying in every weekend.

It is so busy that owners Ben Melhado and Mario George have decided to open an extra day a week to keep up with demand. 

Mr Melhado, 38, from Gorleston, said it had always been his dream to open his own restaurant but he had no idea how successful it would be. 

“I always knew there was a huge gap in the market for this in Great Yarmouth,” he said. “But we never could have predicted this - especially during such hard times. It’s quite overwhelming. 

“People are begging for a table but they can’t get in because we are fully booked. Some are travelling hours to visit us. 

“It has been incredible. We have created a really beautiful place.” 

The new business, in King Street, offers fresh seafood straight from Norfolk’s fisherman, a “fantastic” menu of cocktails and an “electric atmosphere”. 

With fresh lobster, razor clams, king prawns, scallops and a variety of fish dishes on the menu, it is any seafood-enthusiast's dream. 

Mr Melhado says one of the most popular items on the menu has been their take on the Portuguese seafood cataplana. 

The Octopus also plans to start hosting a themed paella and sangria night from next month. 

“You don’t just come in and eat,” added Mr Melhado. “We provide a dining experience and the chance for people to get dressed up to enjoy the incredible food, service and atmosphere.  

“When you’re sat in the restaurant it feels like you could be anywhere in the world - and you're in Yarmouth. 

“What I love is watching people enjoy themselves in a space we have created - it’s a great feeling. The only problem we have had so far, is getting everyone booked in. 

“We have created a fantastic little business here. Myself and Mario are just hoping to nurture it – we want to be here for a very long time.” 

The Octopus Restaurant is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5.30pm until late.

