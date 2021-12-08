New seafood restaurant with 'best cocktails around' to open in Yarmouth

The Octopus seafood restaurant is set to open in King Street in Great Yarmouth. It is owned by Ben Melhado and Mario George - Credit: Ben Melhado

A new restaurant promising seafood straight from the sea to your plate is set to open in a coastal town.

The Octopus has taken the place of the former Kings Wine Bar in Great Yarmouth.

It is owned by Ben Melhado and Mario George who wanted to create a business which celebrated the town's heritage by offering the freshest seafood sourced from local fishermen.

Mr Melhado, from Gorleston, said: “Me and my business partner, Mario, are good friends and for the last three years we have talked about opening a restaurant together.

“His family were in the restaurant game and I have always had a real passion for food, especially seafood. When this building became available, we fell in love with it and decided to go for it.”

Renovation work is currently underway at the site, in King Street, and Mr Melhado said they have brought the former iconic venue “back to life”.

As well as offering a variety of seafood dishes, the pair are also employing a professional mixologist to serve “the best cocktails around”.

The owners said they want to create an environment where customers can get dressed up and enjoy an evening of good food and drink, service and atmosphere.

The 38-year-old, who is also the owner of the online fashion retailer Junx Clothing, said: "Great Yarmouth has so much history with the fishing industry; it was once famous for it.

“Everything we offer is going to be local, sustainable and very fresh. We have a really good fisherman who will getting it straight from the boat and into the restaurant."

The Octopus will officially open in the new year and its owners hope it will put King Street "back on the map".

“It has been an absolute labour of love,” Mr Melhado added. “It has been daunting but very exciting project and the closer we get to the final stage the more excited we are getting.

“Our vision has come to life. It really does look fabulous and there is a huge buzz around the town for it.”

