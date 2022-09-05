News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Seaside branch of KFC hiding coins in nearby arcade to win loads of prizes

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:32 PM September 5, 2022
A Great Yarmouth branch of KFC is one of 11 in the UK taking part in a huge treasure hunt. 

From a box meal to a £50 voucher, a Norfolk branch of KFC is one of 11 in the UK taking part in a huge treasure hunt.

This September the hunt for The Colonel's Coins is on to celebrate the launch of The KFC Rewards Arcade on its app.

While the app is open to all, the coins are only at select locations, including Great Yarmouth in Norfolk. 

KFC in Atlantis Tower along Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. 

On Sunday, September 11, visit the KFC social media channels where an arcade in the seaside town will be revealed as the place where you can search for the coins. 

This can then be taken to The Atlantis Tower branch along Marine Parade only to claim an instant prize, which ranges from food to a £50 voucher.

One of the 11 locations, which also includes Margate and Bournemouth, will have an extra coin which will unlock a year's supply of free KFC.

