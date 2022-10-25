Food review: Unbeatable fish curry at Planet Spice, Ormesby

It was a cold and dark Monday night and the kitchen cupboards at home were looking tragically uninspiring.

My partner and I needed something tasty, comforting and yet exciting.

So, we headed to our favourite go-to place for such an occasion: Planet Spice in Ormesby.

The unassuming exterior of Planet Spice, Ormesby. A fantastic go-to for a curry fix. - Credit: James Weeds

On the quiet Filby Lane, the restaurant appears unassuming at first glance. However, inside, it is always bustling with families, friends and curry connoisseurs. And for good reason.

We were warmly greeted and quickly shown to a table for two in the main seating area, which was pleasingly lit by a glowing purple lamp.

On the table across from ours sat four blokes reciting their favourite scenes and quotes from classic BBC sitcoms. On the other table, two couples had gone on a double date. On another, there was a family of six, with everyone tucking into a taste of India.

All in all, the atmosphere was lively and friendly, while quiet enough to have a private conversation.

We ordered drinks - a mango juice (£2.45) and a Diet Coke (£2.70) - and ordered a serving of papadums while we perused the extensive menu.

After much deliberation - as there is so much to choose from - I ordered the Bengal machlee, a fish curry recipe from East India, and my partner asked for the paneer tikka. To share, we ordered saag aloo, tarka dhal, boiled rice and a Peshwari naan.

A plateful of Bengal machlee, tarka dhal, saag aloo, boiled rice and a Peshwari naan from Planet Spice, Ormesby. - Credit: James Weeds

The Bengal machlee (£14.50), a speciality of Planet Spice, is a delicious mix of white fish with a rich tomato and garlic base. I can understand some people's apprehensions about branching away from a tikka masala. But if you'd like to try something different, that's warming, hearty and full of flavour, you cannot go wrong with a Bengal machlee.

A sizzling plate of paneer tikka from Planet Spice, Ormesby. - Credit: James Weeds

The paneer tikka (£9.50) arrived sizzling on a platter of scorched onions and juicy cheese. For a moment, the fragrance of my partner's tiger-striped dish made me reconsider my own choice for today's meal. The chargrilled strips of cheese were firm but tender as they melted in the mouth with oozy ease.

After we'd indulged in the first few bites of our main dishes, we decided to move over to our shared side dishes.

The sensational saag aloo at Planet Spice, Ormesby. - Credit: James Weeds

The saag aloo (£4.50) is one of our favourites. The earthy flavour of the potatoes is complemented well by the fresh spinach. allowing the undercurrent of spice to pack an impressive punch. The contrast of the bite of the potato with the silky-smooth spinach is a tantalising tactile experience, with the flavours enhanced with every mouthful.

The tarka dhal (££4.50), a rich blend of a chickpea soup with an oiled spice mix, was creamy and moreish. The bitterness from the chickpeas is offset by the sweet coriander. It is especially good scooped up with a corner of Peshwari naan.

Planet Spice, Ormesby's tarka dhal. - Credit: James Weeds

The boiled rice (£3.50) was light and fluffy, and a perfect accompaniment for soaking up some of the more flavourful curry dishes.

My partner said the Peshwari naan (£3.75), with its sugary sweet, desiccated coconut interior, was the best she'd ever tasted.

A perfect Pashwari naan from Planet Spice, Ormesby. - Credit: James Weeds

We fought over the final scraps, but every last morsel was scraped off the plate.

Setting

Clean and warm, with comfy seats and lovely intimate lighting throughout. The music is soft Indian folk music with sounds from tablas and sitars.

Value

Amazing prices, especially considering the high quality of the food. We ordered two main dishes, three sides and two drinks, which totalled £47.15.

Drinks

We ordered a mango juice and a Diet Coke, and we had tap water during the meal. But the restaurant has a few lagers on tap, as well as wine and a range of cold and hot drinks.

Toilets

On the ground floor. Well-stocked and clean.

Accessibility

The restaurant is all over the ground floor with no noticeable issues for differing ability levels.

Service

Our waiters were fast, attentive and courteous and we had an amazing experience, as always.

Highlight

For me, the Bengal machlee is reason enough to return to Planet Spice again and again. I have never tasted anything that delicious on this side of Asia.

In summary

Planet Spice is a beautiful restaurant, which is friendly, well-run and offers the most delicious courses at reasonable prices. I urge anyone who loves curry to check out this real gem of Indian cuisine.

Disclaimer

Our food reviews are always independent. They are the opinion of the reviewer based on their experience of the venue when they visited. The establishment is not aware of our visit, is not informed we intend to write a review and bills are paid by the reviewer. The choice of places reviewed is also independent and is not based on venues which do or do not advertise in our publications.