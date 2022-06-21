News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Customers flocking to Norfolk pub for its unlimited chicken wings and ribs

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:49 PM June 21, 2022
The Cantley Cock pub offers bottomless ribs, wings and sides on Wednesdays. 

A Norfolk pub running a weekly themed night with unlimited wings and ribs has seen bookings soar. 

The Cantley Cock, near Acle, was taken on by new owner Marcus Pearcey in July last year, who is also behind the Blofield Farm Shop and Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew.

The pub recently launched a Wednesday night theme where customers get bottomless chicken wings, ribs, and sides.

It runs from 4pm to 9pm and for £18.95pp customers are served the food in a tray and then can get more once they have finished it all.

The Cantley Cock pub near Acle. 

Lynn Stakes, manager, said: "It has been really popular and it has brought in a lot of customers that we haven't seen before. 

"We keep topping up ribs, wings, fries, and coleslaw until they tell us to stop and people love the taste and atmosphere."

There is a beer garden at the pub too and booking is advised. 

