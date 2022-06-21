Customers flocking to Norfolk pub for its unlimited chicken wings and ribs

A Norfolk pub running a weekly themed night with unlimited wings and ribs has seen bookings soar.

The Cantley Cock, near Acle, was taken on by new owner Marcus Pearcey in July last year, who is also behind the Blofield Farm Shop and Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew.

The pub recently launched a Wednesday night theme where customers get bottomless chicken wings, ribs, and sides.

It runs from 4pm to 9pm and for £18.95pp customers are served the food in a tray and then can get more once they have finished it all.

The Cantley Cock pub near Acle. - Credit: Cantley Cock

Lynn Stakes, manager, said: "It has been really popular and it has brought in a lot of customers that we haven't seen before.

"We keep topping up ribs, wings, fries, and coleslaw until they tell us to stop and people love the taste and atmosphere."

There is a beer garden at the pub too and booking is advised.