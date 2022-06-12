Plant-based pop-up set for takeover at seaside terrace
- Credit: Hayley Mac/Ocean Room
A vegan chef is bringing her popular home-made food and shakes to the seaside.
Hayley Mac's Nuts About Plants usually trades as a takeaway from her home in Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth.
But the 42-year-old said she was excited to be serving her food to al-fresco diners at Ocean Terrace, part of the Ocean Room, in Gorleston, on Monday (June 13).
Mum-of-one Mrs Mac, of Mallard Way, said she was serving a compact menu with the focus on freshness, quality, and minimising waste.
There is no need to book and diners can choose from her most popular juices and shakes including Strawberry Fields and Snickers as well as her Zinger Wrap, Mac Burger, new NYC hot dog, and poke bowl.
She will be serving her food from 11am to 3pm. The terrace will also be open for non-vegan cakes and coffees.
Mrs Mac said if it went well she hoped to stage regular takeovers with an expanded menu and range of healthy "grab-and-go" lunches people could enjoy on Gorleston's famous sands.
"I am really excited to get my food out of this house," she said. "I am very happy and optimistic."