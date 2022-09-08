Friends launch new chicken wing street food truck at Gorleston pub

Kyle Crux and Zach Pieri have launched a new food truck serving up chicken wings with flavours from around the world - Credit: Lewis James Parker

Food lovers can enjoy chicken wings with flavours from around the world and wash it down with a pint at the launch of a new food truck at a Gorleston pub.

Wingin' It has been set up by friends and "local lads" Kyle Crux and Zach Pieri who were inspired to start a new street food business following their travels together.

And now they are set to tantalise taste buds back on their home turf.

Kyle Crux and Zach Pieri have launched a new food truck Wingin' It - Credit: Lewis James Parker

Built within a converted Citroen HY van, their first pop-up and residency has been revealed at the Tramways pub in Lowestoft Road.

Mr Crux, who also works in property renovations, said: "The idea came about a year ago, we were originally going to open a restaurant and we have talked about it for a long time.

"But street food has really taken off, especially in places like Norwich, so we thought we would bring it that to Yarmouth and we just love wings."

Wingin' It will be at the Tramways for the first time this weekend, from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11, from 12pm until 8pm.

Kyle Crux co-owner of Wingin' It - Credit: Lewis James Parker

Some of their wing flavours will include ‘Thai Me Up’ with an Asian-inspired aromatic glaze, sticky salted caramel, ‘Zing Zing Hoisin’, a BBQ sauce option and ‘Chicken No Fuss’ just plain fried chicken.

Loaded fries and sides will also be available.

Mr Pieri, an offshore technician who comes from a family of caterers, said: "We have taken the flavours we have experienced from travelling and mixed it with quality local produce to create some tasty wings.

"We are nervous for the launch but very excited. The van looks amazing and we know everyone will enjoy our food.

"We’ve worked hard to perfect each recipe with extensive prep going into all of our sauces."

Chicken Wings by Wingin' It - Credit: Lewis James Parker

Chicken Wings by Wingin' It - Credit: Lewis James Parker

As well as a residency at the Tramways, Wingin' It will also be popping up at other locations in and around the Great Yarmouth area.

But this is just the start for the friends and their new foodie business.

Looking to the future, they hope to have multiple food trucks travelling up and down the county.







