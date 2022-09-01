Great Yarmouth venue named England's favourite historic food spot

The Empire is a live music venue with a street food offering in Great Yarmouth - Credit: david@streetview-marketing.co.ukk

An iconic venue in Great Yarmouth has been named the nation's favourite place to grab some food while soaking up some history.

Historic England has announced The Empire as the winner of its competition to find the best high street "food story".

In a month-long campaign on Instagram, members of the public were encouraged to nominate high street eateries, but only those which have a unique history behind them.

It is part of Historic England’s ongoing work to protect and promote England’s historic high streets and encourage people to reconnect with them.

The competition attracted more than 200 entries and reached more than 1.7 million people.

Built in 1911, the Empire is one of Great Yarmouth’s "architectural gems".

It had previously been closed since 2008 but it was restored and reopened in 2021 as a "vibrant" live music venue with on-site street food vendors.

Tony Calladine, East of England regional director at Historic England said: “Throughout history high streets have been our gathering places, centres of conversation and community.

"A huge part of this is people coming together to eat and be together, and we have been pleased to see the diverse histories and stories of our high streets celebrated in this campaign.

"Congratulations to all the team at The Empire in Great Yarmouth, who have revitalised an amazing historic building which is much loved by local communities and visitors to Great Yarmouth.”

The project is run by brothers Jack and Ben Jay, who are part of the family who own the building.

Project director Jack Jay said: “Bringing the Empire back to life in such a vibrant way has been so exciting.

"We wanted to create a place that could become a true hub for creativity, performance and both our local community and visitors to enjoy this magical building in all its glory.”

Ben Jay added: “The response from our local community has been amazing and it's been so encouraging to see the support this project has had.

"We truly think it's inspired a new sense of pride in lots of people within the town and community.”