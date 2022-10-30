News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Halloween 2022: Fire-breathing dragon to appear at free events

Liz Coates

Published: 4:52 PM October 30, 2022
Free Halloween events in Great Yarmouth 2022

Families can enjoy free events in Cobholm and Gorleston this Halloween, both of which will be staged outdoors and feature Elsie the fire-breathing dragon. - Credit: Paka the Uncredible

Families can enjoy a flash of fear thanks to a fire-breathing dragon visiting Norfolk this Halloween.

Elsie will be flapping her wings and flicking her tail at two free events staged by community arts project Freshly Greated, with Out There Arts.

As well as interacting with animatronic Elsie visitors can enjoy a range of crafts and the chance to solve challenges that lead to her treasure.

The events run from 4.30pm to 7.30pm on Monday, October 31, at Cobholm Park, and again at the same time on Tuesday, November 1, on Magdalen Square, in Gorleston.

Elsie the fire-breathing dragon will be entertaining families in Cobhom and Gorleston's Magdalen Estate this Halloween. - Credit: Paka the Uncredible

Elsie was last seen entertaining crowds at Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water.

Freshly Greated’s programme director, Karen Jeremiah, said: “Everyone at Freshly Greated is so excited to be putting on another amazing event that will be fun for all the family.

"We know that times are hard for so many people as they struggle with the cost of living.

“That’s why these free events are so important – they bring the community and families together and bring joy to neighbourhoods.

"With such impressive pyrotechnics, this will truly be a trick or treat event to remember and certainly one not to miss."





Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon