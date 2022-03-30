Free April Fools' comedy night announced at Empire

Meryl O'Rourke is headlining a night of comedy at The Empire on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile on Friday April 1. She is a comedy writer and has supported Frankie Boyle on tour. - Credit: David Harrison

Live stand-up comedy is heading to Great Yarmouth on April 1, chiming with the date's appetite for jokes.

The Empire on the Golden Mile has announced what it bills as "a hand-picked selection of the best 'fools' on the comedy circuit right now".

Comedian Martin Westgate is among a line-up of guests taking to the stage at The Empire in Great Yarmouth on April 1. - Credit: supplied by Empire

The line-up on Friday includes comedian Meryl O'Rourke who has supported Frankie Boyle on tour and writes for Mock the Week and New World Order, Welsh stand-up Simon Emanuel, Tom Alban who is described as an "energetic local legend", Sky Brewer billed as "a rising star", and Martin Westgate founder of the Hooma Comedy Club, based in Norwich.

Street food will also be available from The Empire's resident traders, including burgers, pizzas and tacos.

Venue spokesman Jack Jay said: "It's live, it's local and it's funny, and best of all its completely free.

"What more could you want on April Fools' Day live at The Empire?"

Doors will open from 5pm for food and drink, with live comedy starting at around 8pm.



