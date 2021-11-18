Ghostbusters to descend on Yarmouth cinema

Fans of the hit film series Ghostbusters are in for a ghoulish treat in Great Yarmouth tonight as they enjoy the latest movie in the franchise.

A small army of Ghostbusters and their Ecto Car will be at the Arc Cinema on the seafront from 7.30pm ahead of an 8.30pm showing of Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Tonight's ghostly appearance is courtesy of Super Power Parties, who have teamed up with the cinema to promote the film.

Ross Wainwright, from Super Power Parties, said: "We will be there from 7.30pm displaying until 8.30pm with approximately five Ghostbusters dressed up along with our Ecto car and proton packs to celebrate the launch of the new Ghostbusters' Afterlife movie."

The film harks back to the first two Ghostbuster films and is about a single mother and her two children who move to a new town and discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.