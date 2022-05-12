Festival promising 'fun-packed' weekend on coast

Thousands of people attended the Gorleston Clifftop Festival when it last took place in 2019. - Credit: Archant

A highlight of the summer events calender and one of the biggest festivals on the Norfolk coast is making a welcome return this summer.

After being postponed since its 2019 event, Gorleston Clifftop Festival is taking place this year on July 30 and 31, when it expects to attract thousands of visitors.

Organisers are promising a vibrant, fun-packed weekend for friends and families with funfair rides for all ages, a dog show and agility display, as well as thirty hours of dance, live music and entertainment.

It culminates in a firework display on the Sunday night.

Other entertainment includes a sports display ring showcasing demonstrations from local sports groups on Sunday afternoon, WAW Wrestler and the Jormungdr Aust Saxon and Viking Re-enactment Society.

The clifftop festival is returning to Gorleston - Credit: Archant

There will also be a wide variety of handcraft stalls heaving with handmade gifts, charity stalls and corporate stands.

For the first time ever, the festival, which is sponsored by the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area and Visit Great Yarmouth, is hosting a health and wellbeing arena in recognition of the impact of the past two years of the pandemic.

This one-stop shop will focus on all things health and wellbeing with stalls, talks and helpful demonstrations.

For anyone thinking of taking part with their own stall, there is plenty of space for charity stalls, corporate stands, and some availability for handmade craft stalls.

There is also room for more health and wellbeing stalls.

However, organisers have said they are now full up on bakery and cake stalls.

File picture of the Gorleston Clifftop Festival in 2019. - Credit: Archant

All relevant details regarding stalls, including application forms, can be found on the Gorleston Clifftop Festival website at www.clifftopfestival.info.

The success of the festival depends on the support of the local businesses sponsoring the event. This year costs are expected to be circa £28,000.

Local businesses already involved include Bar One, Barn One Caldecott, Arthur Jary and Sons, the Ocean Rooms and Ocean Bay Amusements.

Organisers have said there are a range of sponsorship packages to suit including £300 for partner, £1,000 for event and £5,000 for the main headline sponsor.



























