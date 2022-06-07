Blur tribute gig is flashback to legendary 1995 Ocean Room night
- Credit: Archant Library
It was a legendary gig that saw hundreds of people flock to a Gorleston venue at the height of Britpop.
In September 1995 Blur performed at the Ocean Room with people queuing up for more than 12 hours to secure a front row place.
And now the sounds of Blur are coming back to the Ocean Room on the night of September 10.
Common People Norwich has provided entertainment to thousands of 1990s music lovers over the past five years with a host of big name DJs and performers, including Bez, Rick Witter of Shed Seven, Steve Lamacq and Dave Rowntree of Blur.
Normally based in Norwich, they are heading to the coast for a special show featuring the Blur tribute act: Blur2, plus classic 1990s sets from Absolute Radio, DJ Andy Bush and DJ Flob.
Back in 1995, Blur released the album The Great Escape, which featured the hits Country House, The Universal, Stereotypes and Charmless Man.
On September 20 that year the band, led by Damon Albarn, played at the Ocean Room, just as their Britpop battle with Oasis reached its peak.
People turned up at the venue at 8am to try and secure a good spot at the front.
A Blur logo was beamed into the sky and inside it was said the 800 fans could barely control themselves.
A review at the time said: “You could feel the excitement from Acle.
“The arrival of the chart topping megastars to the cosy seaside town was anticipated like a royal visit but with all the frenzied delirium only pop idols command.”
A spokesman for Common People Norwich said: "This time around, as well as a live set featuring the same songs as that infamous gig, you will be able to disco down to the best Britpop, indie and disco from the decade."
Early bird tickets are available for just £10, £12 thereafter and £14 on the door.
Visit oceanroom.co.uk for tickets.
For more on Common People Norwich visit www.commonpeoplenorwich.com, search for @CommonPeopleNor on Twitter or search for Common People Norwich on Facebook or Instagram.