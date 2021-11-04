Fancy a role in Shakespeare's tale of star-crossed lovers?

A theatre company is on the hunt for young performers keen to take to the stage in Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

The Gorleston Theatre Company is staging the tale of the two doomed lovers between April 21 and 23 next year at the Pavilion Theatre.

Director Thom Bailey says he is keen to see young performers, including those who are new to Shakespeare, audition for roles for the tragedy play.

People of other ages are also welcome to attend the audition process..

On Thursday, November 25, there will be an information evening, with movement/dance auditions at 7.30pm in the Watermelon Studio at the Pavilion Theatre

You may also want to watch:

Then on Sunday, November 28, there will be auditions for character roles, with booked slots from 2pm in the Watermelon Studio.

Potential participants are asked to prepare a Shakespeare speech of their choice, no longer than two minutes.

Book a slot by emailing jeanniekinkaid@gmail.com