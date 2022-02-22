Festival to paint the town red with cultural delights

Hippodrome's Jack Jay visits the Circus exhibition at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Denise Bradley

A new arts festival in Great Yarmouth will be shining a spotlight on artists, photographers and musicians in the borough.

The Paint the Town festival will last five days and starts on March 23.

Next month's event aims to highlight the artistic and creative community groups within the borough, such as Great Yarmouth Guild of Artists and Craftsmen, the Yare Gallery and Primeyarc, with free workshops and trails to enjoy.

Jules Devonshire in front of Flowers in a Terracotta Vase, which will be on display at Primeyarc until Saturday, June 6. - Credit: James Weeds

Each day offers a variety of different forms of art at various locations across the borough.

A statement promoting the event said: "From paint days out to guided heritage walks and photography competitions to Ghost Signs workshops, there is something for amateurs, professionals, experienced or beginners to enjoy."

The launch will take place at Great Yarmouth’s Fishermen’s Hospital and include exhibitions of local photography and art, as well as a live art display where artists are invited to bring a chair and easel and display their creative skills.

Inside the new Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth which opens on Saturday May 29, 2021. - Credit: Yare Gallery

As well as visual art, organisers say there will be something for music lovers too.

Local bands DF & The AliBis and the Rogue Shanty Buoys will take to the stage at St George’s Theatre Plaza over the weekend the festival is held.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is working with the Civic Society, St George’s Theatre, Out There Arts, Freshly Greated, Time and Tide Museum and Historic England to create the five-day festival.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “Paint the Town is another innovative event coming to our borough this year and one you certainly won’t want to miss.

“Whether you are part of a local art group or an individual, this event truly will have something for you to enjoy, no matter your age or experience.”

The Paint the Town event is supported by ERDF and Welcome Back Fund.

The town already hosts the successful Out There Festival and last year had launched a joint City of Culture bid with Lowestoft.

The City of Culture bid to the government was turned down, but it led to a pledge by the borough council to keep promoting the cultural appeal of the Great Yarmouth area.