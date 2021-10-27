Where can you see Father Christmas in the borough?
- Credit: Great Yarmouth Lions Club
Families across the borough of Great Yarmouth will have the chance to wave at Father Christmas as he brings seasonal joy during festive tours.
The Norfolk Broads Lions Club and Great Yarmouth Lions Club will be dusting off their sleighs and delighting families on their doorsteps this year.
The two clubs will be taking Father Christmas out on special sleighs over 14 consecutive days across the borough, with bucket collections on the way.
Father Christmas will be at the following locations:
Great Yarmouth Lions Club
Friday, November 26 - Market Place – 6.30pm
Wednesday, December 1 - Newtown and Northgate Area – 6.30pm
Friday 3 - Bradwell South - 6.30pm
Saturday 4 - Tesco - 10am to 4pm
Monday 6 - Magdalen Estate North and Shrublands - 6.30pm
Wednesday 8 - Gorleston Centre - 6.30pm
Friday 10 - Bradwell North - 6.30pm
Saturday 11 - Asda - 10am to 4pm
Sunday 12 - Morrisons (both) - TBC
Monday 13 - Magdalen South and Orbit Estate - 6.30pm
Wednesday 15 - Cobholm and Southtown - 6.30pm
Friday 17 - Barrack Estate - 6.30pm
Saturday 18 - Tesco - 10am to 4pm
Monday 20 - Bluebell Estate - 6pm and Belton - 6.45pm
Wednesday 22 - Hospital Estate - 6pm and Hopton - 6.30pm
Norfolk Broad Lions Club
Tuesday, November 30 - Hemsby - 6pm
Wednesday, December 1 - Hemsby - 6pm
Friday 3 - Winterton - 6pm
Saturday 4 - Tesco, Caister - 10am - 4pm
Sunday 5 - Martham, Marlborough Green area - 6pm
Tuesday 7 - Martham, Black Street area - 6pm
Wednesday 8 - Ormesby - 6pm
Friday 10 - Ormesby - 6pm
Saturday 11 - Old Hall, Caister - 10am - 4pm
Sunday 12 - Caister, East - 4pm
Tuesday 14 - Caister, West Road - 6pm
Wednesday 15 - Caister, Tessera Park - 6pm
Friday 17 - Caister, Belstead Ave - 6pm
Saturday 18 - Tesco, Caister - 10am - 4pm
Sunday 19 - Caister, Covent Garden - 4pm
Monday 20 - Caister, Ormesby Road - 6pm
Tuesday 21 - Caister Fairway/Yarmouth Road - 6pm
Anyone interested in volunteering should contact the Great Yarmouth Lions or Norfolk Broads Lions Facebook page.