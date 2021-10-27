Where can you see Father Christmas in the borough?

Published: 12:27 PM October 27, 2021 Updated: 12:41 PM October 27, 2021

Santa will be making his traditional rounds across the borough this year. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Lions Club

Families across the borough of Great Yarmouth will have the chance to wave at Father Christmas as he brings seasonal joy during festive tours.

The Norfolk Broads Lions Club and Great Yarmouth Lions Club will be dusting off their sleighs and delighting families on their doorsteps this year.

The two clubs will be taking Father Christmas out on special sleighs over 14 consecutive days across the borough, with bucket collections on the way.

Father Christmas will be at the following locations:

The revamped Norfolk Broad Lion sleigh will be commencing its tour of the area from Tuesday, November 30 in Hemsby. - Credit: Norfolk Broads Lions Club

Great Yarmouth Lions Club

Friday, November 26 - Market Place – 6.30pm

Wednesday, December 1 - Newtown and Northgate Area – 6.30pm

Friday 3 - Bradwell South - 6.30pm

Saturday 4 - Tesco - 10am to 4pm

Monday 6 - Magdalen Estate North and Shrublands - 6.30pm

Wednesday 8 - Gorleston Centre - 6.30pm

Friday 10 - Bradwell North - 6.30pm

Saturday 11 - Asda - 10am to 4pm

Sunday 12 - Morrisons (both) - TBC

Monday 13 - Magdalen South and Orbit Estate - 6.30pm

Wednesday 15 - Cobholm and Southtown - 6.30pm

Friday 17 - Barrack Estate - 6.30pm

Saturday 18 - Tesco - 10am to 4pm

Monday 20 - Bluebell Estate - 6pm and Belton - 6.45pm

Wednesday 22 - Hospital Estate - 6pm and Hopton - 6.30pm





Norfolk Broad Lions Club

Tuesday, November 30 - Hemsby - 6pm

Wednesday, December 1 - Hemsby - 6pm

Friday 3 - Winterton - 6pm

Saturday 4 - Tesco, Caister - 10am - 4pm

Sunday 5 - Martham, Marlborough Green area - 6pm

Tuesday 7 - Martham, Black Street area - 6pm

Wednesday 8 - Ormesby - 6pm

Friday 10 - Ormesby - 6pm

Saturday 11 - Old Hall, Caister - 10am - 4pm

Sunday 12 - Caister, East - 4pm

Tuesday 14 - Caister, West Road - 6pm

Wednesday 15 - Caister, Tessera Park - 6pm

Friday 17 - Caister, Belstead Ave - 6pm

Saturday 18 - Tesco, Caister - 10am - 4pm

Sunday 19 - Caister, Covent Garden - 4pm

Monday 20 - Caister, Ormesby Road - 6pm

Tuesday 21 - Caister Fairway/Yarmouth Road - 6pm

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact the Great Yarmouth Lions or Norfolk Broads Lions Facebook page.