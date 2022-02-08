News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New children's club teaches dancing and circus skills

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:44 PM February 8, 2022
The Autumn Years Clubhouse on North Quay in Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan

The Autumn Years Clubhouse on North Quay in Great Yarmouth - Credit: George Ryan

Children who want to learn dancing and try out circus skills can join a new club formed in Great Yarmouth.

Kirsty Wheeler, a former holiday parks dancer and performer, has launched Children's Performers Club where youngsters can learn new skills, gain confidence and make friends.

Kirsty Wheeler has launched the Children's Performer Club

Kirsty Wheeler has launched the Children's Performer Club - Credit: Kirsty Wheeler

Held on Friday evenings, the club for seven to 11-year -olds features choreographed dance routines, party dances, circus skills, arts and crafts, games and sport.

Kirsty will be assisted by her sister Kelly, who has experience working in the West End, cruise ships and around the world in various shows.

She said: "The two of us will pass on our skills and knowledge to the next generation."

Children's Performers Club is held Fridays at the Autumn Years Clubhouse at 45 North Quay between 6.15pm and 7.30pm and cost £6 a session.

For more information and to book places call 07821 874782 or email performerparties@gmail.com

