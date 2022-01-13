Dinosaurs are making their way to Great Yarmouth this summer

Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb at last year's Great Yarmouth Comic Con. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

TV stars and dinosaurs are heading to the east coast as organiser progress with plans for this year's instalment of the Great Yarmouth Comic Con.

Returning for its third year, Great Yarmouth Comic Con will be hosted at Great Yarmouth Racecourse on Jellicoe Road on June 4 and 5 and will be bringing fearsome pre-historic creature and celebrities to the town.

WAW wrestlers wowed audiences at last year's Great Yarmouth Comic Con. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

The Jurassic Zone will be home to several extinct species including a tyrannosaurus rex and an indoraptor. Visitors are also be welcomed to stroke dino babies, which will be carried by park rangers at the event.

The dinosaurs will be animatronic and visitors will have the chance to ride inside.

This year's guests include Andrew-Lee Potts, who played Connor Temple in the ITV sci-fi show Primeval and its Canadian spinoff Primeval: New World, and former Eastender and Dr Who star Michelle Collins.

Mr Potts has also appeared in Inspector George Gently, Midsomer Murders and more recently in The Crown.

Ms Collins gained notoriety on Albert Square playing Ian Beale's first wife Sindy and more recently she played the Rovers Return Inn landlady Stella Price in Coronation Street.

In 2021, she starred alongside Vinnie Jones in Rise of the Footsoldier: Origins.

Both actors will appear at the event on both days.

A piece from Cars: The Movie at Yarmouth Comic Con 2021. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

In typical comic con fashion, people are invited to get creative and cosplay as their favourite television, movie and literary characters while meeting famous faces.

A spokesperson for the event said: "It doesn't matter if you're the biggest geek or a first time comic con-goer.

"Whether you are with family or on you own, there is something for everyone and one of the best value days out the area has to offer.

"Expect to find your favourite characters, amazing props, awesome entertainment and maybe a few celebrities."

Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb at last year's Great Yarmouth Comic Con. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Last year's event saw appearances from action star Craig Fairbrass, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star Joshua Shea and Gavin and Stacey actor and former Eastender Larry Lamb.

Guests were there for Q&A sessions, autographs and professional photos.

There was also professional wrestling presented by Norwich's World Association of Wrestling, alongside stalls, interactive activities and professional cosplayers.

Updates on special guests and ticket information can be found on Great Yarmouth Comic Con's Facebook page or on their website.