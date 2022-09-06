Have a quacking afternoon at seafront duck races

Duck races are back at the Venetian Waterways - Credit: Alan Spinks

Fundraising duck races are returning to Great Yarmouth's seafront later this month.

The Rotary Club of Great Yarmouth Haven’s duck races event will be held at the Venetian Waterways on North Drive on Sunday, September 18.

The first race starts at 2pm and £1 duck race tickets can be purchased on the day

Ducks are set to take over the waterways later this month - Credit: Alan Spinks

There will also be a colouring competition where children will be invited to colour in a duck and add their own design to the picture.

There will be three prizes and entries are due to be judged by the mayor of Great Yarmouth Graham Plant.

Like previous races, all the monies raised will be donated to local charitable causes.

The Rotary Club of Great Yarmouth Haven was founded in June 1981 and has about 20 members.

For more information on the club search for it on Facebook or visit www.rotary-ribi.org