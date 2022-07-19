News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

Are you brave enough to attend the first horror film festival in town?

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:53 PM July 19, 2022
Christopher Lee as Dracula

Christopher Lee played Dracula in several Hammer Film productions between 1958 and 1973, including Dracula A.D. 1972 - Credit: Rank Film Distributors/Universal International/IMDB

Horror fans are in for a ghoulish treat this weekend with the launch of a new festival in Great Yarmouth that harks back to a classic year of film and television scares.

The 50 Years of Classic British Horror Festival will be held at St George's Theatre on Saturday and focusses on 1972.

The festival will be showing two classic horror films, Dracula A.D. 1972 and Asylum, and the spine-tingling BBC M. R. James ghost story A Warning to the Curious.

Dracula A.D 1972 saw the vampire causing mayhem in modern day London

Dracula A.D 1972 saw the vampire causing mayhem in modern day London - Credit: 50 Years of Classic British Horror Collection

Dracula A.D. 1972 shows Christopher Lee as the blood-sucking menace causing mayhem in modern day London after the arch-vampire is brought back to life .

Asylum is an anthology set in a institute for the "incurable insane" that stars Robert Powell and Peter Cushing.

Asylum will be shown at the horror festival

Asylum will be shown at the horror festival - Credit: 50 Years of Classic British Horror Collection

A Warning to the Curious is set in the fictional Suffolk town of Seaburgh and is about the discovery of one of lost three crowns of East Anglia which has a ghoulish protector.

Saturday's festival also features 10 special guests.

Introducing Asylum is Sergei Subotsky, son of Milton Subostsky, the film producer and writer whose company Amicus rivaled the notorious Hammer films in the 1960s and 1970s.

Most Read

  1. 1 Did you spot Great Yarmouth beach on ITV?
  2. 2 People skip the shops for the beach in Great Yarmouth
  3. 3 Leisure centre signs bid made ahead of £26m site opening
  1. 4 'Mixed results' over moving snails raises fears over Acle Straight dualling
  2. 5 Heavy delays on A47 after crash involving car and van
  3. 6 'It can make life truly miserable' - anti-social behaviour campaign starts
  4. 7 Hundreds enjoy town's first Nearly Festival
  5. 8 Why two Norfolk MPs have been criticised for incorrect statements
  6. 9 Norfolk school closures announced for Tuesday as temperatures to hit 41C

In a special filmed introduction, writer and di-rector Lawrence Gordon Clark introduces his BBC show A Warning to the Curious.

Writer and director Lawrence Gordon Clark introduces his BBC TV film A Warning to the Curious

Writer and director Lawrence Gordon Clark introduces his BBC TV film A Warning to the Curious - Credit: 50 Years of Classic British Horror Collection

In a video link, actress Caroline Munro sets the scene for Dracula A.D. 1972, in which she starred.

From behind the camera authors Phil Campbell and Brian Reynolds reveal studio secrets from their book Running Scared: Insider Tales from the House of Hammer.

Caroline Munro starred in Dracula A.D 1972 and will introduce the film

Caroline Munro starred in Dracula A.D 1972 and will introduce the film - Credit: 50 Years of Classic British Horror Collection

Also attending are Graham Humphreys, illustrator and designer, renowned for his work in the horror genre; film historian Wayne Kinsey, writer of several books on Hammer films, together with pop culture artist Simon Pritchard.

Additionally, Ian Taylor and Andrew Llewelllyn will be launching their horror fiction anthology Spoken in Whispers.

The festival's organiser Selene Paxton-Brooks said: “It was too good an opportunity to ignore – a horror festival in a converted church.

“I thought St George's offered a great opportunity to show much-loved horror films as they should be seen, on the big screen.

"It's also something I hope will become a regular event."

Tickets can be purchased from St George's Theatre on 01493 331484 or at www.stgeorgestheatre.com

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Town Wall Road

More than 100 cannabis plants seized in police raid on town home

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Smoke billowing from Premier Recycling in Great Yarmouth.

Fire crews battle blaze at Great Yarmouth recycling plant

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Race Course. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Yarmouth races ladies night picture gallery?

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Harfrey's Roundabout in Great Yarmouth

Deal struck to speed up £4.8m roundabout revamp work

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon