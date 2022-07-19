Are you brave enough to attend the first horror film festival in town?

Christopher Lee played Dracula in several Hammer Film productions between 1958 and 1973, including Dracula A.D. 1972 - Credit: Rank Film Distributors/Universal International/IMDB

Horror fans are in for a ghoulish treat this weekend with the launch of a new festival in Great Yarmouth that harks back to a classic year of film and television scares.

The 50 Years of Classic British Horror Festival will be held at St George's Theatre on Saturday and focusses on 1972.

The festival will be showing two classic horror films, Dracula A.D. 1972 and Asylum, and the spine-tingling BBC M. R. James ghost story A Warning to the Curious.

Dracula A.D. 1972 shows Christopher Lee as the blood-sucking menace causing mayhem in modern day London after the arch-vampire is brought back to life .

Asylum is an anthology set in a institute for the "incurable insane" that stars Robert Powell and Peter Cushing.

A Warning to the Curious is set in the fictional Suffolk town of Seaburgh and is about the discovery of one of lost three crowns of East Anglia which has a ghoulish protector.

Saturday's festival also features 10 special guests.

Introducing Asylum is Sergei Subotsky, son of Milton Subostsky, the film producer and writer whose company Amicus rivaled the notorious Hammer films in the 1960s and 1970s.

In a special filmed introduction, writer and di-rector Lawrence Gordon Clark introduces his BBC show A Warning to the Curious.

In a video link, actress Caroline Munro sets the scene for Dracula A.D. 1972, in which she starred.

From behind the camera authors Phil Campbell and Brian Reynolds reveal studio secrets from their book Running Scared: Insider Tales from the House of Hammer.

Also attending are Graham Humphreys, illustrator and designer, renowned for his work in the horror genre; film historian Wayne Kinsey, writer of several books on Hammer films, together with pop culture artist Simon Pritchard.

Additionally, Ian Taylor and Andrew Llewelllyn will be launching their horror fiction anthology Spoken in Whispers.

The festival's organiser Selene Paxton-Brooks said: “It was too good an opportunity to ignore – a horror festival in a converted church.

“I thought St George's offered a great opportunity to show much-loved horror films as they should be seen, on the big screen.

"It's also something I hope will become a regular event."

Tickets can be purchased from St George's Theatre on 01493 331484 or at www.stgeorgestheatre.com