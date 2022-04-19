News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Have a ball with the mayor and support his good causes

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:34 AM April 19, 2022
Yarmouth borough Mayor, Adrian Thompson, by the construction work of the new Gull Wing bridge during

Great Yarmouth borough mayor Adrian Thompson by the construction work of the third crossing during his trip on the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat - Credit: Denise Bradley

A night of ceilidh dancing at the seat of democracy in Great Yarmouth will be supporting four good causes.

On Friday, May 6 the mayor of the borough of Great Yarmouth, Adrian Thompson, is holding his civic ball in the town hall.

Held in the Assembly Room, the civic ball will be raising funds for Mr Thompson's chosen charities for his mayoral year in office.

The good causes are Caister Lifeboat, the Royal British Legion's Great Yarmouth branch, the Great Yarmouth Samaritans office and Winterton's 901 Troop Marine Cadets.

The ball will have ceilidh dancing by the band Barley Mow and a three course meal.

Doors open 7.30pm for a 8pm start. It finishes at 12.30am.

Dress is lounge suits.

Tickets are £30. Book by emailing Billie.todd@great-yarmouth.gov.uk or by calling 01493 846151.

Mr Thompson represents the Fleggburgh ward, is chairman of Filby in Bloom and runs Filby's Post Office branch.

