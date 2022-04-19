Have a ball with the mayor and support his good causes
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A night of ceilidh dancing at the seat of democracy in Great Yarmouth will be supporting four good causes.
On Friday, May 6 the mayor of the borough of Great Yarmouth, Adrian Thompson, is holding his civic ball in the town hall.
Held in the Assembly Room, the civic ball will be raising funds for Mr Thompson's chosen charities for his mayoral year in office.
The good causes are Caister Lifeboat, the Royal British Legion's Great Yarmouth branch, the Great Yarmouth Samaritans office and Winterton's 901 Troop Marine Cadets.
The ball will have ceilidh dancing by the band Barley Mow and a three course meal.
Doors open 7.30pm for a 8pm start. It finishes at 12.30am.
Dress is lounge suits.
Tickets are £30. Book by emailing Billie.todd@great-yarmouth.gov.uk or by calling 01493 846151.
Mr Thompson represents the Fleggburgh ward, is chairman of Filby in Bloom and runs Filby's Post Office branch.