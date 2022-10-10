'That's all right mama' - Lucky Mercury readers win free Elvis tribute show tickets
- Credit: Elite Concerts
Four lucky Mercury readers will be enjoying a top Elvis tribute show at Britannia Pier for free after they won our competition.
The Elvis Tribute Artist World Tour is coming to Britannia Pier on Saturday, October 15.
The Britannia Pier is one of only eight dates in the UK the show is being performed at.
In order to win one of four free pairs of tickets readers had to answer this question: What was Elvis's first single called?
The answer was That's All Right Mama with more than 30 people sending in the correct answer.
The four lucky winners were Wendy Youngs, Heather Andrews, Judith Ovenstone and David Saunders. They have all been contacted to say they have won.
The show stars three winners of Elvis Presley Enterprises’ Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest including the winner of BBC One’s The World’s Greatest Elvis – American Shawn Klush.
The other Elvis acts are fellow American Dean Z and Ben Thompson, from Britain.
Tickets for the show range from £28.50 to £41. You can book by visiting www.britannia-pier.co.uk