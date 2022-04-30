Art exhibition to raise funds for hospital that saved organiser's sight

Phil Lynes has organised the Art for Eyes exhibition at the Minster - Credit: Anthony Carroll

An art exhibition in a landmark Great Yarmouth building is raising funds for the hospital that saved the sight of its organiser.

Art for Eyes opened on Saturday in the Minster and has more than 280 pieces of art on display donated by 85 artists.

It has been organised by Caister resident Phil Lynes, an amateur artist whose eyesight was saved by staff at the James Paget University Hospital over the course of two operations after he suffered detached retinas.

People can buy any of the pieces on display and also art work available from stalls, with proceeds going to the hospital.

Mr Lynes, who has some of his work featured in the exhibition, said: "It is my way of saying thank you back to the hospital for the efficiency and the compassion they showed during a very nervous experience."

Phil Lynes has organised Art for Eyes to raised funds for the James Paget University Hospital - Credit: Anthony Carroll

He also wanted to thank everyone who helped set up the exhibition and had contributed to it.

Art for Eyes runs at the Minster until Friday, May 6. It is open 10am to 5pm, except for Sunday, when it is open 11am to 5pm.