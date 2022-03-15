Event showcasing Yarmouth music and poetry talents to return

The Drill Hall on York Road will be hosting an spoken word and music night - organised by Jason Parr on Friday, March 25 from 7pm. - Credit: Archant

Musicians and poets will be returning to the stage following a successful event which highlights Great Yarmouth talent.

Broken Spoke, an event which showcases spoken word and music, is returning to the Drill House on York Road from 7pm on Friday, March 25.

Performance will be by Sara Moreira, The Cranky Crocheter, DJ Sure D, Hot Stove 3, Peter Murdoch, Ben C Winn and Broken Folk.

There will also be a showing of the documentary film Love Letter to Row 116 by artist Karl Trosclair.

The night of poetry and music will be held at the Drill House on York Road. - Credit: Ragroof Players

Organiser and poet Jason Parr said: "The last event was a great success and everyone had a great time. It's great to see how many people in the local area want to take part."

There will also be a "bring a prize win a prize" raffle - but the organiser asks that those bringing in prizes do not bring in plastic products.

Entrance is pay what you can on the door.

"Whether you want to pay 10 pence of £10, you are welcome," Mr Parr said.

The event is pay-what-you-can and will highlight local musician and poets. - Credit: Lottie LS



