Passing the torch - Marina Centre design competition for young people

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 12:07 PM September 15, 2021   
Marina Centre great yarmouth

The projected view of the Marina Centre from Marine Parade - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Children and young people in Great Yarmouth are invited to create an "Olympic torch" which will travel around sports events in the lead up to the grand opening of the new Marina Centre.

The winning design will then be made into a torch and tour the borough in a relay race and attend activity days, sports days, fetes, and other events from mid-April 2022.

The winner of the competition will also be given the opportunity to be able to pass the torch to what is called "a special guest" who will be officially opening the new Marina Centre.

Torchbearer Betty Brown carries the Olympic flame through Filby. Picture: Denise Bradley

The borough of Great Yarmouth was part of the Olympic Torch relay leading up to London 2012. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “This competition gives the younger generation a chance to gain a real sense of ownership of the exciting new Marina Centre, which will be a destination attraction benefiting the seafront and entire borough for up to 40 years.”

Entries should be emailed to: marketing@great-yarmouth.gov.uk with the artist's first name and age.

