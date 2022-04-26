Last chance to see Pirates spectacular before they say 'Bye Matey!'
- Credit: Streetview Marketing
Great Yarmouth's Hippodrome Circus is extending its run for the award-winning show 'Pirates Live' due to overwhelming demand.
The show, which contains a combination of heart-stopping circus stunts and pirate comedy scenes, will be continuing for its longest season ever until May 2.
Hippodrome owner Peter Jay said, “This has been our Pirates Live best year ever.”
The Hippodrome has assembled its largest cast of circus performers, actors, and dancers in Pirates Live history to celebrate the show's eighth year.
As the Hippodrome’s iconic water feature is being used as part of the sets for the lagoon and pirate port, there is only half the usual amount of seating available, and tickets are selling fast.
Tickets are still available for the remaining performances:
Friday, April 29 from 6.30pm
Saturday, April 30 at 1pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm
Sunday, May 1 at 1pm and 4.30pm
Bank Holiday Monday, May 2 at 1pm and 4.30pm
To check availability and to secure your seats now call 01493 738877 or Book Online at www.hippodromecircus.co.uk