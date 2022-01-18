Music and poetry showcasing Great Yarmouth talents
People in Great Yarmouth have been invited to an event which will highlight local musical and poetic talent.
From 7pm on Friday, January 21 the Drill House on York Road will be hosting a night of spoken word and music featuring poets and musicians from the area.
Organiser and poet Jason Parr said: "We want to open to the Drill House to more local people and show off the talent we have in the borough."
The event will be opened with songs from Broken Folk, before the stage is taken over by poets Fiona Shaw, Gia Mawusi, Jason Parr, Paula Thompson and Jason Parr.
Artist Karl Trosclair will be providing illuminations for the event as well.
There will also be an opportunity for spectators to write their own poetry or lyrics if they wish.
Spectators are to pay what they can on the door.
"Whether you want to pay 10 pence of £10, you are welcome," Mr Parr said.
"This is a trial run and it will be exciting to see what happens.