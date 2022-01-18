News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Music and poetry showcasing Great Yarmouth talents

James Weeds

Published: 2:55 PM January 18, 2022
York Road drill hall and Jason Parr.

The Drill Hall on York Road will be hosting an spoken word and music night - organised by Jason Parr on Friday, January 21 from 7pm.

People in Great Yarmouth have been invited to an event which will highlight local musical and poetic talent.

From 7pm on Friday, January 21 the Drill House on York Road will be hosting a night of spoken word and music featuring poets and musicians from the area.

York Road Drill Hall in Great Yarmouth.

York Road Drill Hall in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

Organiser and poet Jason Parr said: "We want to open to the Drill House to more local people and show off the talent we have in the borough."

The event will be opened with songs from Broken Folk, before the stage is taken over by poets Fiona Shaw, Gia Mawusi, Jason Parr, Paula Thompson and Jason Parr.

Poet and musician Jason Parr.

Poet and musician Jason Parr. - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

Artist Karl Trosclair will be providing illuminations for the event as well.

There will also be an opportunity for spectators to write their own poetry or lyrics if they wish.

Spectators are to pay what they can on the door.

"Whether you want to pay 10 pence of £10, you are welcome," Mr Parr said.

"This is a trial run and it will be exciting to see what happens.

The flyer for the event.

The event is pay-what-you-can and will highlight local musician and poets.

